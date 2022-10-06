National Trust's Tattershall Castle and Gunby Hall hosting half-term Halloween hijinks

Pumpkins at Gunby, copyright National Trust.

The National Trust is inviting people to enjoy the simple pleasures of being outdoors and the spine-tingling surprises of Halloween across Lincolnshire this October half-term.

At Tattershall Castle, there are frightful delights starting on Wednesday 12 and running until Sunday October 30, from 11am to 3pm.

Guests can pick up a Problem Potion trail to explore the haunted walls of the Great Tower and follow the clues, where a variety of spooky decoration will give you a fun fright.

Halloween at Gunby, copyright National Trust.

Advertisement

The grounds are also a perfect place to have an autumnal picnic surrounded by the rustic red colours of the season, which blend beautifully into the red brick of the castle.

Then on Friday October 28, local author Lynn Straw will be unveiling her brand-new children’s novel, running from 11.30am to 2.30pm, where she will be reading excerpts from the novel and guests can purchase a copy of the book and have it signed by Lynn herself. Part of the proceeds go directly back into caring for Tattershall Castle.

Normal admission charges apply. Last admission is one hour before closing.

For more information, visit the castle’s website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle

Advertisement

Then Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will be doing their own spooky shenanigans starting from Monday October 17 and running until Halloween (Monday October 31) from 10am to 4pm.

Sink your fangs into a spooky adventure in the Gunby gardens filled with spine-tingling delights and lots of Halloween highlights to explore. Join the Warlocks and Witches trail to take on the haunted woods, encounter evil witches and scarecrows, cast some spells, and more.

The price is £2 per trail, and all who complete the trail will receive a prize.

On Saturday October 29 from 11am to 2pm, the house at Gunby will be decorated for Halloween. Meet scary Gunby ghosts and friendly yet frightening Gunby team members. Find your way around the darkened haunted hall – if you dare!

Advertisement

It is recommended that you book your visit ahead of time on the Gunby website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall.