‘Nature Calling’ SO Festival - in National Landscapes’£2m  national art programme

An annual arts festival held along the coast is to play a leading part in National Landscapes’ £2m ground-breaking national art programme, Nature Calling.

SO Festival has been chosen as the ‘Producer’ for the nationwide project, working with artists to inspire communities across England to connect with National Landscapes, increasing people’s access to nature, improving their wellbeing and inspiring a sense of belonging in these special places. The programme brings together the 34 National Landscapes in England, local arts organisations and community groups from within a 30-minute journey time. Nature Calling, funded by Arts Council England (as part of the Lottery-funded National Significant Project stream), the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) (as part of the Protected Landscapes Partnership) and National Landscapes in England. Ayesha Chougla, and InStar (artists Trish Evans and Nick Humphreys) were selected from a large number of applicants to work with Lincolnshire communities as part of Nature Calling to create work inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds. SO Festival will support them in working with local communities. Ayesha Chougla will work with Lincolnshire communities to co-create artworks inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds. Ayesha is a writer and multimedia artist. She identifies as deaf and explores her perception of the world through this lens. She has an unexplored family connection to the Lincolnshire Wolds and will be looking at what it means to belong in a place. InStar – Artists Trish Evans and Nick Humphreys create contemporary site-specific public art. They will be working with Lincolnshire-based community groups to produce ‘Sightlines’, creating contemporary printworks and temporary sculptures. John Watkins, Chief Executive of the National Landscapes Association said: “The great thing about Nature Calling is that it’s a chance for new voices to interpret the National Landscapes of England in new ways. Arts Council England and Defra funding means we can deliver our first all-England arts programme with six National Landscape teams working with artists to celebrate these iconic places with a season of events in 2025.” Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “Throughout time, our greatest artists have been inspired by England’s wonderful landscape. Now, we’re supporting a new generation of artists to bring to life their own awe-inspiring work in response to our natural environment. I’m excited to see what they will create.” Nature Calling marks the first time Defra has invested in the arts on a national scale and is the first time National Landscapes teams have come together in such numbers to deliver an arts programme. National Landscapes are the UK’s nearby countryside. 66% of people in England (44 million) live within 30 minutes of a National Landscape, over 1 million people live within them and at least 170 million people visit every year. Nature Calling aims to encourage even more communities to feel welcome to enjoy these special places on their own terms. To find out more visit www.naturecalling.org.uk