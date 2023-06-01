Register
Nature Lab heading to Wainfleet and Market Rasen

A pop-up Nature Lab is heading to market towns this half-term holiday.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Exploring the Nature Lab in Spilsby.
Exploring the Nature Lab in Spilsby.

As part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival, the Nature Labs are being set up in marketplaces across East Lindsey, for residents and visitors to learn more about the wildflowers of the Wolds.

Participants will be guided on how to create their own plant pot out of paper and plant local Lincolnshire Wildflowers seeds to take home and grow for themselves.

They will also learn about our fantastic countryside and how agriculture and food production are part of the natural cycles of nature – and that human agriculture is dependent on the natural world and the useful role of pollinators and the biodiversity of our wildflowers and animal

The Nature Lab is visiting Market Towns in Lincolnshire.
The Nature Lab is visiting Market Towns in Lincolnshire.

Our pictures show children exploring the nature lab at Spilsby Market.

Today (Thursday) the nature lab is in Horncastle but you can still catch it at Wainfleet Market Place tomorrow (Friday) and Market Rasen Market Place on Saturday.

The Nature Lab is part of the of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival.
The Nature Lab is part of the of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival.
