Navy veteran to sleep out in spooky mannequin graveyard to help other ex-forces sleeping rough

The spooky Mannakin graveyard at Fulbeck where Jason Roffey will be sleeping out for four nights. Photo: George Parish

Jason Roffey intends to sleep outside in the yard at Mannakin, the Fulbeck-based mannequin recycling, sales and hire business run by Roz Edwards.

It will be from Monday to Friday, March 4-8 as part of a fundraising campaign to raise crucial funds for veterans affected by homelessness.

Mannakin Hall is home to around 15,000 shop mannequins and operates from part of the former RAF Fulbeck base and works as a film location as well as hire business.

Jason is a member of the Sleaford Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club and is taking part in Royal British Legion Industries’ Great Tommy Sleep Out which will see participants brave the cold for a night this March in aid of the roughly 6,000 military veterans living on the streets in the UK.

Last year, the demand for RBLI’s services for homeless veterans increased by 45 per cent - and with the cost of living crisis, the charity expects the cost of housing those already supported to more than treble.

Every penny raised by the Great Tommy Sleep Out campaign will go directly to RBLI’s wide range of services providing a home, welfare and employment support to military veterans.

Jason said: “You hear daily about the struggles that our members of the armed forces and veterans go through and where their journeys take them, some of these journeys can take a wrong turn and the RBLI help people get back on track, so if spending a couple of nights outside in the cold like a lot of veterans do every night of the week can raise a little extra funds to help then I will have a go and put my long johns on.”

Jason Roffey is getting set for his latest challenge. Photo: Jason Roffey

When asked why he had chosen Mannakin Hall to camp out in, Jason said: “I had heard about Mannakin Hall through friends and thought the place looked perfect to add another dimension to four nights under the stars - and when asked, the awesome Roz did not hesitate to give me permission to camp out there and support myself and the charity as well.”

Roz Edwards, Director and Founder of Mannakin, said: “I’m delighted that Jason has asked me to support this campaign again in 2024. We’ve had a lot of support from fans of our Mannakin Facebook page, where we will live broadcasting from Mannakin Hall and setting Jason some challenges whilst he is here. We hope this will bring more attention to the cause.”

The first challenge they will set Jason is on the Monday to make a shelter out of body parts!

To support Jason as they take part in RBLI’s Great Tommy Sleep Out visit, you can donate to his just giving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/jason-roffey-1698231510160.

Forces veteran Jason Roffey from his days in Kuwait. Photo: Jason Roffey

And you can visit www.RBLI.co.uk/sleepout to find out more about how you can support this challenge.