Nearly 8,000 potholes repaired across Lincolnshire during July
Lincolnshire County Council is powering on with a raft of road improvement, and figures now in show a stunning mid-summer of works that happened on the county’s roads.
Across a four-week tally of fine weather in July, Highways crews have been working flat-out to bring in some huge numbers.
In one of the most productive months to date, Lincolnshire County Council repaired 7,906 potholes as part of the local highways authority’s ‘On the road in ’24’ pledge to continue its massive road improvement works across the county this year.
And as you travel around Lincolnshire, you’ll see a lot more going on than pothole repairs, too.
On top of the almost-8,000 potholes repaired in the 30 days of July, a massive 246 roads have also been surface-dressed.
But that’s not all, 29 footpaths have also been rebuilt, 53 paths have got a new surface, and 26 roads have been resurfaced.
Plus, seven drainage improvement schemes have been finished, 591 streetlights have been repaired and 339 tree/vegetation works programmes have been carried out.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said: “I’m delighted that our positive improvements across the county are returning a real-world change for road users.
“July has been confirmed as a very productive month in which we have been able to put in literally thousands of repairs and improvements for Lincolnshire.
“The decent weather for the majority of the month meant that we weren’t particularly held up by circumstances beyond our control and have been able to push ahead and deliver one of our busiest four weeks ever.
“When we made the promise to continue the big Highways improvements we had made in 2023 with even more in 2024, we knew it was a very serious commitment and meant serious continuation of our huge roads maintenance efforts to deliver.
“July was another month where we can really show the effects of that commitment to the people of Lincolnshire.”