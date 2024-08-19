Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Nearly 8,000 potholes were repaired in Lincolnshire in July, alongside hundreds of roads getting a surface treatment, and loads more traffic network improvements completed for the county.

Lincolnshire County Council is powering on with a raft of road improvement, and figures now in show a stunning mid-summer of works that happened on the county’s roads.

Across a four-week tally of fine weather in July, Highways crews have been working flat-out to bring in some huge numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one of the most productive months to date, Lincolnshire County Council repaired 7,906 potholes as part of the local highways authority’s ‘On the road in ’24’ pledge to continue its massive road improvement works across the county this year.

​​Nearly 8,000 potholes were repaired in Lincolnshire in July

And as you travel around Lincolnshire, you’ll see a lot more going on than pothole repairs, too.

On top of the almost-8,000 potholes repaired in the 30 days of July, a massive 246 roads have also been surface-dressed.

But that’s not all, 29 footpaths have also been rebuilt, 53 paths have got a new surface, and 26 roads have been resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, seven drainage improvement schemes have been finished, 591 streetlights have been repaired and 339 tree/vegetation works programmes have been carried out.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said: “I’m delighted that our positive improvements across the county are returning a real-world change for road users.

“July has been confirmed as a very productive month in which we have been able to put in literally thousands of repairs and improvements for Lincolnshire.

“The decent weather for the majority of the month meant that we weren’t particularly held up by circumstances beyond our control and have been able to push ahead and deliver one of our busiest four weeks ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we made the promise to continue the big Highways improvements we had made in 2023 with even more in 2024, we knew it was a very serious commitment and meant serious continuation of our huge roads maintenance efforts to deliver.

“July was another month where we can really show the effects of that commitment to the people of Lincolnshire.”