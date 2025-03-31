Need for more foster carers in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire couple say their lives have been enhanced enormously since fostering their first children, and now they find themselves recommending it to others.

After having four children of their own, Andrew and Beccy Wood waited until their youngest had left the family home, before applying to become foster carers in 2023.

They now provide a permanent foster home for two sisters aged 13 and 7 and also provide a safe and loving home for other children in emergency cases.

Beccy said: “Initially, it seems that the process can be a bit daunting.

Lincolnshire couple Andrew and Beccy Wood say their lives have been enriched after taking in two sisters to foster on a long-term basis

“But we have found there is so much help and guidance to be had at every stage, so you soon get through it.

“We were actually able to do a course in preparation of our application. Once we were approved, we sat down and had a chat with our social worker about our home, our interests etc and they do their best to match you up to a child or children with similar interests.”

There are many different types of fostering that carers can choose to specialise in, each with their own challenges and rewards.

In the case of Andrew and Beccy, they have chosen to care for their girls on a long-term basis. However, at the time of our visit, they were also caring for two other siblings while their case was being decided.

Beccy said: “We always said we wanted to foster a sibling group so that we were helping a family stay together.

“Our initial meeting with our girls went so well, even the social worker was surprised. And we haven’t looked back really.

“But you have to accept that it is almost like learning how to be a parent all over again. And you have to appreciate that some families go through very difficult and challenging times and the children don’t always come through those challenges unscathed.

“In a way, as foster carers, we are trying to repair any damage that might have been suffered by these children. You have to become their safe place and never forget that children are placed with foster carers for a reason.”

Beccy and Andrew say their lives have been enriched by the experiences of fostering. And, financially, there is support for each child that they care for, with extra payments during times like birthdays or Christmas.

Andrew said: “There is masses of support available from Lincolnshire County Council.

“I would advise anyone considering this to attend an introduction event and if it’s not for you, then you don’t have to go any further. But, it has been so wonderful for us that we are now approaching our friends and encouraging them to become involved.”

In Lincolnshire, there is a need for more foster carers, especially for teenagers, siblings, children with additional needs and children who need long-term homes. Foster carers play a vital role, allowing vulnerable children to grow up in a nurturing family home.

Fostering families are offered a wide range of support and training, alongside supervision from a dedicated social worker. There’s also access to therapeutic support staff, a local support network and 24-hour local duty team.

In addition to a competitive weekly allowance, additional payments are made at certain times, such as Christmas and birthdays. The council also provides an annual retention payment in recognition of the amazing job our carers do.

Lincolnshire has a diverse fostering community. Each application is considered on an individual basis, and you can be a foster carer regardless of your marital status, sexuality, employment status, ethnicity, or religion. However, you do need to have a spare bedroom for a child or young person to use.

If you think you could foster a child and would like to know more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fostering

You can also get in touch with the Lincolnshire fostering service by calling 01522 554114.