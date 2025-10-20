Neighbours ‘finally able to sleep’ after drug flat in Gainsborough shut down

A Gainsborough flat linked to drugs has been boarded up, with people banned from entering for three months.

It is the third property in Trinity Court in Gainsborough to be hit with a legal order.

Lincolnshire Police raided the flat and then went to court last week to prevent anyone from returning while new tenants were found.

Inspector Michael Head, who leads Gainsborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said closure orders were becoming an effective tool in dealing with problem homes.

He said: “We’ve started using them more often – it’s the best way to target drug-related issues and give neighbours a bit of respite.

“This is the third closure order for Trinity Court in the last 18 months – all relating to drugs – which is impacting on residents’ quality of life. We’re making real inroads.

“The local residents love the idea – originally, we had people reluctant to speak to the police. Now they’re more willing to engage.

“They say it’s making such a big difference to their way of life, and they’re finally able to sleep at night.

“We can also take anonymous statements to help with closure orders if people feel too nervous to give their statements.”

Insp Head says the police, working with West Lindsey District Council, are looking at other innovative ways of tackling the area’s problem.

Henry Moody, 19, was served with the force’s first injunction in August, banning him from entering Gainsborough for five years.

Insp Head said: “He’d been involved in a number of violent incidents, which victims were too afraid to speak out about.

“We went down the civil route and got this ban, which is fairly unheard of.

“I believe it’s probably the only one we’ve had in the force, and is another tool to target criminals who instil fear in the local area.”

Lincolnshire Police is now working towards getting further injunctions for the area’s persistent and serious offenders.