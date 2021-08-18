Nettleham man running 800+ miles in memory of his mum

Chris Bertins EMN-210817-135327001

He is doing this to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, Umbrellas, Epilepsy Action and the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre for his mum, Kim.

Chris, the owner of Rudies Roots Nurseries garden centre, has always been a keen athlete and chooses long distance running challenges to inspire others to push their boundaries and ‘not settle for what they are used to’.

He said: “Exercising gives me a release from day-to-day pressures, and this is the first time I am using it as a way to fundraise for St Barnabas.

“My mum recently spent time in the St Barnabas Hospice Inpatient Unit in Lincoln after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. It was a huge shock to the family and we only had three months to prepare.

“The care we received from the Hospice was amazing, even with coronavirus restrictions in place. We were able to visit her and spend valuable time together before she passed.

“The time we got with her will never be forgotten, and for that we are grateful.”

Chris continued: “Mum was incredible; she was hard-working and loved by everyone who knew her.

“She worked at our garden centre with the family and I felt so lucky to be able to work alongside her each day. She was my dad’s best friend and soulmate and we all miss her so much.

“It’s horrible going to work every day and she’s not there.

“Her boots are still at her desk and we used to make the hanging baskets together every year. I’ve worked long hours - partly so I don’t think and partly because I want to do her proud and keep our reputation going. I’d give anything to have her back.

“Mum made me promise that I would go ahead with this run in August, but I so wish she was here to see me do it.”

So far, Chris has raised more than £2,000 to be split between the four charities, but is aiming to reach £10,000 by the end of his challenge.