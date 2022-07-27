Network Rail confirms no trains to or from Skegness during industrial action

Rail services to Skegness have been disrupted.

Last week passengers were warned only to travel if necessary but a spokesman told our newspaper this morning that, having looked at the timetable, there are no services to or from the coast.

In other parts of the country thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff are stepping in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT union over pay and conditions - to keep vital services running but with only around 10% of services are running.

Only 14 trains were planned to run in and out of Leeds station each hour today, compared to the usual 40-50. Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail said: “Unfortunately, ongoing industrial action will once again cripple train services for passengers in Yorkshire and the North East on Wednesday.

“I can only apologise for the impact this will have on people’s plans and on their daily commute. I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”

Passengers should also expect disruption tomorrow morning (Thursday, July28) with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.

Separately, ASLEF has called strike action across seven train operators on Saturday, July 30 that will significantly disrupt some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

For details visit networkrail.co.uk