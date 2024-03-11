Network Rail start work to repair railway bridge to allow Gainsborough road to re-open

Damage to Blyton Road bridge and temporary prop installed

The road has been closed since mid-February this year following the underside of the bridge being struck by a vehicle, causing structural damage.

Network Rail teams installed temporary heavy-duty props which allowed the railway line above, which was being used as a major freight diversion due to planned work in the Keadby area, to remain operational.

Plans have been agreed to repair the damage to the bridge, however work can only be carried out when no trains are running.

Repairs were carried out on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, with some follow up work carried out throughout the remainder of this week.

The road is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, March 16.

Ben Simpson, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “Our teams will be working around the clock for the next week to carry out these vital repairs and allow us to reopen the A159 to all vehicular traffic.

“Safety is Network Rail’s top priority and this closure, and the temporary equipment we have installed, have been necessary to protect passengers, train crew, freight users, and motorists alike.