Network Rail urges 'only travel if necessary' on Saturday due to strike action.

Train services will be severely disrupted on Saturday as further train driver strike have been called by the leadership of train drivers’ union Aslef – with drivers at 11 train companies walking out – and a significantly reduced rail service will run across the country.Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual – with services typically running between 7:30am and 6:30pm on the day of the strike.

Disruption is also expected on Sunday, with a reduced timetable in operation, and passengers can choose to either use their ticket on another day, or will be able to claim a refund.

Network Rail is reminding passengers to only travel by train if necessary and check their journey in advance.

Passengers traveling to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia on Saturday are advised to check with their train operator for travel updates as many trains across the network will be affected.

Passengers are advised if they’re travelling the morning of Sunday 27 to check with their operator and consider starting their journey later as there is likely to be some disruption as workers return to their duties.

Passengers who need to travel on the 26th and already have purchased their tickets, should check with the train company in advance of their journey for advice if their journey is affected.

Daniel Mann, Director of Industry Operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The strike by Aslef brings more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting their weekend plans.

“While we will do all that we can to minimise disruption, if you are going to travel on the routes affected, please plan ahead and check the latest travel advice on national rail enquiries. Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 29 November. Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.”

