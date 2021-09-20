Networking event and jobs fair set for Boston

Fydell House, Boston.

Organised by Boston Primary Care Network and the Boston Neighbourhood Team, the event will be held at Fydell House, in South Street, from 2-7pm.

There will be a chance to talk to a range of healthcare professionals about the services they are offering as well as seeing all of the vacancies that are currently on offer.

It also gives the opportunity to hear about what the neighbourhood team and primary care network have planned for the local area.

In addition there will be representatives from a range of other local organisations including Fire and Rescue, Boston Borough Council East Lindsey District Council, the Jobcentre and the Well-being service.

All of these additional organisations will be available to give information about the wide range of service they offer, how they can help residents as well as their local job vacancies.

The One You Lincolnshire service will also be in attendance to give advice on how to move more, eat healthier and reduce alcohol consumption through simple and sustainable lifestyle changes.

Louise Price, Neighbourhood Lead for the Boston area said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and chat to not only health professionals but also the wide range of other organisations that will be here. The team has worked really hard to get as many different organisation here as possible and I am sure that there will be something for everyone.”