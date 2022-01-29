'Never give up on your dreams': Future looking good at beauty clinic in countryside near Lincolnshire coast

It took Ela Sutton eight months to find the perfect spot - and she found it along a quiet country lane in Orby.

"I just love it here - the countryside in Lincolnshire reminds me of my home in Poland," she explains.

"It's so peaceful here - perfect for my clients and the treatments I offer."

Since relocating from Canterbury, where she ran a salon, building Ela's Clinic in the grounds of the home she and her husband, James, have renovated has been a labour of love.

After struggling to source materials because of the impact of Brexit, the build faced endless challenges.

"The building project was not easy - to begin with when we started the work in 2019 the site was flooded - it was around the same time as the Wainfleet Floods," Ela recalls.

"Then we struggled to get materials which added to the problems.

"At one time we had just one builder and I got stuck in on the digger helping to dig the trenches and even shifted three tonnes of ballast.

"Truly there has been blood, sweat and tears put into building this clinic, but through it all I never gave up."

Ela's Clinic finally opened in the autumn of 2020, offering a wide range of inch loss, aesthetics and beauty treatments.

It now boasts a smart reception with marble floors and three treatment rooms with the latest beauty technology where clients can relax in a spa environment.

Modern washroom facilities also have a touch of luxury, with pigeon hole shelving for individual cloths to dry your hands. Only the toilet roll holder - with the sheet folded in a 'V' - gives a tell-tale sign of Ela's previous experience in the hospitality trade when she first moved to Boston from Poland 16 years ago with a physiotherapy qualification.

Ela credits her husband - a former musician in a successful UK band who now looks after the business side of the clinic - for the design of the building.

"His father was an architect and James is also so talented," Ela says. "It's because of him there are such clean lines in here and it is so well-designed. I'd be rubbish at that but he is so organised."

Even after opening the challenges of growing a new business were not easy.

"We were open just four months and the Covid-19 pandemic brought lockdown and continued to affect the way beauticians can work," says Ela.

"However, I wasn't to be beaten and used the time to do gain more qualifications as the industry is changing and finding exciting new treatments all the time.

"I trained in beauty in Poland but have also taken the British qualifications since moving here."

The easing of Covid restrictions means Ela can now give her clients the ultimate beauty treatments in a relaxing atmosphere.

"My clients are men and women of all ages and I am now getting bookings from all over the county, including Lincoln and Louth," Ela says.

"I'm so delighted the business is growing. My aim is for clients to come to me to relax and be pampered because everyone deserves that.

"We always aim to bring out the natural beauty and I have had some wonderful results.

"I only every intended to work two or three days a week but I've been working every day.

"What I'd like to say to anyone who has a passion is never give up.

"I didn't and now I'm living the dream."

*For more details about Ela's Clinic and the treatments on offer, visit https://elasclinic.co.uk/. You can also follow Ela's Clinic on Facebook and elasclinic on Instagram

1. Ela's Clinic Bookings are looking good at Ela's Clinic. Photo: JPI Media

2. Ela's Clinic Building the clinic was a labour of love for Ela Sutton. Photo: JPI Media

3. Ela's Clinic Ela helping with the build at the site in Orby. Photo: JPI Media

4. Ela's Clinic It took blood, sweat and tears but there was no giving up for Ela Sutton. Photo: JPI Media