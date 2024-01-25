'Never!': Readers not convinced by US claims salt in tea makes perfect cuppa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, almost stirred an international incident when she made the suggestion, claiming the salt acts as “a blocker to the receptor that makes tea bitter”.

The scientist analysed research papers and ancient texts dating back more than 1,000 years, documenting these experiments in her new book, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern the claim might put the special relationship between two G7 countries in peril caused the US embassy to get involved, conceding that the controversial recipe for a perfect cup of tea had “landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water”.

Writing on X, the embassy posted: “We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be.”

However, anxious Britons were still left in a state of trepidation when the post ended with the promise: “The US embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way – by microwaving it.”

The Skegness Standard popped into Cafe Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion to test out the scientist’s claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cafe Dansant manager Steph Sears said the perfect brew was made in a pot and left to brew, with milk added last.

Cafe Dansant manager Steph Sears making the perfect brew.

For the purposes of a taste test she made one with just milk added and a tiny amont of sugar and another with milk and a pinch of salt.

Deputy Town Clerk Kate Ford is never one to refuse a cuppa so she willingly volunteered to taste it.

"Actually I don’t take sugar so I prefer the one with salt – I really don’t mind it.”

Other readers were not convinced, however.

Kate’s colleagues at Skegness Town Council said: “Never!’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Ann Claridge said: “I'll pass on the salt, long as you put the milk in last.”

Carl Smith comment: “American scientists telling Brits how to make tea..! We are the king of tea.”