New additions at Wolds Wildlife Park

​There have been two new additions to Horncastle’s wildlife park – both of which have drawn approval from visitors.

Sam Fisher, Wolds Wildlife keeper, feeds Aruna the snow leopard.

​Wolds Wildlife Park has installed a brand new teepee to offer guests the option of dining undercover to shelter from the elements.

Co-owner of the park, Andrew Riddell, said he saw this teepee on Lincoln’s high street and thought it would be ideal for the park:

"People are really pleased with it and it looks fantastic, the park is changing every day and it looks amazing.”

The new teepee in Wolds Wildlife Park.

And then there’s a stunning new four-legged addition to the park – a nine-year-old female snow leopard called Aruna.

Native to Central and South Asia, according to WWF, snow leopards’ tails can reach up to 80-105cm in length, which is thought to help with balance, as well as to wrap around their bodies for warmth during harsh winters.

Snow Leopards are also considered a ‘vulnerable’ species and it is thought there could be as few as 4,000 leopards in the wild due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, loss of prey, poaching, and climate change.

Aruna, who came from a park in Scotland, is part of an international breeding programme to help keep the species well populated, and Andrew said she has settled in well into her new home.

Aruna the snow leopard.

There are more exciting changes to come at the Wolds Wildlife Park, as work has begun to create a brand new restaurant, foyer, shop, and office area near the entrance to the park, which the team hope will be ready by Christmas.

You can follow all the latest updates from Wolds Wildlife Park at https://www.facebook.com/woldswildlifepark/

Aruna the snow leopard.