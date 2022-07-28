New album for Horncastle singer Elliott Morris

Elliott Morris.

‘Something Worth Fighting For’ is the third album from Horncastle singer/songwriter and guitarist Elliott Morris, which features an all-star ensemble of genre-spanning guest musicians.

Playing alongside Banovallum School alumni Elliott on the album are Paul Carrack (who has played with Ace, Squeeze, Mike & The Mechanics and Eric Clapton) on Hammond organ, Paul’s son Jack Carrack on drums, Michael Manring (Michael Hedges) on bass, Henry Webster (Jackie Oates) on fiddle, Gráinne Brady on vocals and strings, Adrienne Nye on vocals and Elliott’s brother Bevan Morris (Dallahan, Pons Aelius) on double and electric bass.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The album also features cowrites with Gráinne Brady, Jack Shaw of Dancing Lotus and Andy N Taylor.

“A celebration of love, hope and friendship,” is how Elliott describes the songs, written and recorded during and after lockdown, initially in his spare room—“with a bit of gritty angst thrown in for good measure!”

As well as showcasing Elliott’s acoustic percussive technique, swooping soulful electric lines and explosive, distorted slide guitar solos, this album also showcases Elliott’s award-winning songwriting and different styles.

‘Light Me Up’ is a blistering blues rock explosion—soaring, fuzzy slide guitar duelling with his brother Bevan’s stormy, brooding double bass line, while in contrast, ‘Come Back To Me’ reveals a softer side in a delicate ballad, with shades of early Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green in Elliott’s soulful playing, before building to an epic Clapton-esque guitar outro, accompanied by Paul Carrack on Hammond organ.

Also featured on the album is the award-winning ‘Trouble’, which won Best Performance/Interpretation at Italy’s Andrea Parodi World Music Festival 2021.

Elliott and his band are touring throughout August, including headline shows in England, Wales and Germany.

His newest track, ‘Come Back To Me’, has also been playlisted on BBC Radio Lincolnshire as their BBC Music Introducing.