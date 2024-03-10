Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The package includes cocktails, draught beers and ciders, wine, selected spirits, a range of soft drinks and Costa Coffee from ‘Proud to Serve’ venues.

Butlin’s say their breaks already include so much alongside entertainment and activities, but this new package offers another layer of value to guests. It will be operational at all three resorts from 15th April on family breaks*.

All Inclusive drinks packages will start from £25 per adult per day, £10 per child per day with Under 5s free.

Families can purchase the new drinks package as a standalone or add it to a dining package. Drinks will be available from a range of venues, bars and restaurants across the three resorts – Bognor Regis, Skegness and Minehead.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: “We’re delighted to be announcing a new All Inclusive drinks package for our family guests. With this new package families can pre-book giving peace of mind on costs, knowing drinks are sorted for the holiday. We’re very confident our All Inclusive drinks package will be popular with families whether they visit resort on Showtime Term-Time Midweek breaks or during school holidays.”