New and improved gardens have been officially opened at Gainsborough Library

Gainsborough Library is going greener as a new and improved front garden at the entrance of building is officially opened.

A presentation ceremony was held in front of the library on Cobden Street, with the leader of West Lindsey Council, Coun Trevor Young and Coun Jeanette McGhee cutting the ribbon.

The project was made possible with the help and support of a newly established charity Greener Gainsborough and new life has been breathed into the front gardens of Gainsborough Library.

Following the success of the project, Greener Gainsborough is hoping to continue their work around the town, with the aim to enhance green spaces for the local community.

Coun Trevor Young, said: “We would like to thank Greener Gainsborough and the volunteers from the Hastings Day Centre for their hard work to refresh the front garden at Gainsborough Library.

“It’s a great transformation and we wish them the best of luck as they look to expand their work to the rest of the town.”

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to cut the ribbon and meet the wonderful volunteers who helped to brighten the front of one of our wonderful community hubs.

“The library offers so much to the town, and it was a chance to network with the local PCSOs, to witness the activities the schools participate in, the space for children’s groups and to see that Barclays are expanding their use of the building to support people with online banking.”

Fabiola Nosenzo, Gainsborough Library manager for Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) said: “The gardens now provides a warm and inviting entrance to the library and we have had lots of positive comments from customers delighted to see the library with some lovely green space.

“This project serves as a reminder of the power of community collaboration and the ability to create positive change.