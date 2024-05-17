New Anniversary Beer launched in aid of Lincs & Notts Life-saving charity
The beer, a 3.4% pale ale entitled HELIHOPTER, which was specially created in the Docks Beers’ taproom, is available in twenty-five pubs and restaurants around Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
Joe Harper, LNAA Corporate Partnerships Manager, said: “To celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we are proud to announce this limited-edition charity beer, HELIHOPTER, specially crafted by the brewers at Docks.
"With a donation from every cask sold, the pubs selling HELIHOPTER are helping our doctors and paramedics provide emergency medical care to critically ill or injured patients when they need us most. We want to thank all the pubs and customers who are getting behind this beer.”
Kate Douglas, Comms Lead at Docks Beers, commented “We were honoured to be chosen by LNAA to brew this beer. Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is essential to our community as they fly A&E care directly to patients and respond to the most serious of incidents across our region.
"We have team members and friends who have had direct experience of being treated by their crews, and I am pleased to say they are the Docks Beers chosen charity for 2024.
"It’s great to know that the funds we give will contribute to the very much needed emergency work that they do. Please buy a pint of HELIHOPTER and you will be helping LNAA’s medical team provide pre-hospital critical care to the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”