New approach to recruitment leads to award success for young Gainsborough man

Adam Stainton, who attended Aegir Specialist Academy, was nominated in the young processor of the year category.

He was presented with his award by Noble Foods CEO, Duncan Everett, at a special event held at the factory.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam is a young man with autism and struggles with very low confidence both socially and academically.

Amanda Bouttell, Richard Wood, Scott Eley, Simon Wilson, Coun Angela Lawrence, Alex Nightingale, Duncan Everett, Vicky Hand, Adam Stainton, Kirsty Black and Suzanne Stainton

Despite these challenges, he’s highly motivated with a desire to work, to help support his mum with the family finances and to have his own independence.

HR Business Partner, Kirsty Black, contacted Adam’s school to enquire if the company could provide employment for any of their students leaving the school and Adam, a recent graduate of Lincolnshire County Councils SEND Employment Support programme, was put forward.

Kirsty said: “Adam had an initial look around the processing plant on Corringham Road and took some time to think about which department he would like to work in.

“Adam surprised school staff as initially, it was thought the packing department may have been a better fit for him but Adam was most interested in the Butchery department despite it being a busier environment.”

Mariusz Haglauer, production manager, said: “I wasn’t sure how Adam would get on when he first started with us but he is now learning to work in different areas of the department.

"He is doing a great job and we’re proud to see him developing.”

Adam’s Mum, Suzanne has seen a real difference in Adam since he started work and cannot speak highly enough of the support Adam has been given.

She said: “I was dreading Adam leaving school but Noble have been amazing.

"He is always coming home from work and saying how much he enjoys it and how he has been supported.”