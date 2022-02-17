New art group helps community express themselves in ever-changing world

Jeanette Cull says she finds the art programme very therapeutic.

Award-winning artist Steve Gould has launched the group at the Storehouse in Skegness for those taking the first steps into a much-changed world.

Steve says he has used his background as a professional mental health / youth and community leader to devise an expressive community art programme to promote improved health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The idea for an expressive community art group had been on my radar for a while," he said. "My approach combining my background as a professional mental health / youth and community leader plus my enthusiasm for sharing art with others combined to become the artist space I have established at The Storehouse in Skegness.

Steve Gound has launched an expressive community art programme to promote improved health and wellbeing.

"As an SAA Pro Associate artist and photographer I am keen to expand my programs of Art sessions to promote improved health and wellbeing.

"People are actively seeking an outlet following the Covid restrictions.

"We all find ourselves emerging into a much-changed world. Having endured the challenges of life in lockdown, my art sessions offer a stress-busting approach to remaining active and instilling positivity into our daily lives.

"Creative activities combined with social interactions results in a more balanced way of living."

Pamela Harper with her artwork.

Steve says the sessions are not just about art.

"With my community art group, it’s not just about art, it’s about having social contact, making friends and having fun," he said. "I have been involved with community links for over six 6 years.

"Now the YMCA is bringing together support for the over 50s who have experienced social isolation.

"With my previous work history of working within the health and social care sector I understand only too well how art can have a positive impact on those living with mental health issues.

Jeanette Cull working on her art project.

"During the Covid pandemic statistically the number of people living with depression increased notably.

"Engaging in artistic pursuits can alleviate feelings of loneliness and can improve self-confidence."

People do not need to be good at art to go along.

"We welcome anyone who is open to trying a new approach to being creative," Steve said. "Many who attend for the first time are convinced that they are not capable of being artistic.

"This belief stems from being told by their teachers that they can’t draw.

"I start by chatting, putting that person at ease and slowly introduce them to an alternative approach to being creative.

"It’s a great way for people to gather together in relaxing surroundings where new friendships begin.

"Everyone is free to enjoy the artistic journey. I welcome everybody regardless of age or creative experience. In fact, I offer a range of activities starting with the basics to helping people to find their individual style through one on one tuition.

"As an artist I feel there has to be no restrictions in art; you can do what you want and express how you feel at the time.

"Why specialise in one when you can experience the excitement of trying many different techniques plus you can mix it all up too.

"When you want to capture a precise image of a building then take a photograph. If you want to depict a personal interpretation be expressive!"

Jeanette Cull retired to Skegness from Sheffield in 2018 with her husband Mick and it didn't take her long to find an art session run by Steve.

"I've always painted and one of the first things I did was look for a group," she said.

"It's about getting out and meeting people you wouldn't normally see in a friendly group.

"The groups have been quiet recently - I guess people are still worried about Covid.

"But Steve puts everything in place to keep us safe and even provides a box so that our materials are only used by us.

"The Storehouse is a lovely venue because we can have a nice coffee too - and we always have a laugh."

Most of the materials are provided and donations are always appreciated to support the programme so it can expand. Steve is currently exploring new venues and hopes to establish other art groups.

There are also plans for an exhibition featuring the artwork of current art group members.

The group currently meets at the Storehouse every Tuesday from 10am to 12noon.