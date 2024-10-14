New assistant centre manager joins Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard team

Rachel Brothwell at the centre

​A new assistant centre manager has joined the team at Gainsborough's popular Marshall's Yard shopping centre.

Rachel Brothwell will be working alongside centre manager Melissa Clement to run the busy shopping destination.

Rachel has almost 20 years worth of experience in retail management and knows the centre very well having spent the last two years working at the Yard's on-site department store Browns.

She is also passionate about home interiors and has run her own interior design business since 2009.

She said: "I love working at the centre, it really is a hub of the community.

“I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity and am looking forward to working with all of our stores and shoppers to ensure visitors enjoy the best possible shopping experience here at Marshall's Yard."

Rachel is joining at a busy time for the centre as we head into the festive shopping season.

She will be working along Melissa to curate a series of fun festive-themed events over the coming months to help all of the centre shoppers to get into the festive spirit.

One of the upcoming events at Marshall’s Yard is a Witchy Fayre, for all the those crafty, wizardry and mystical shoppers, taking place on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can expect Witchy Fayre market stalls, selling all things wizardry items, crystals, Halloween themed items plus much more to get you in the halloween spirit, Halloween crafting, free facepainting, Pumpkin Centre trail with prizes to be won, a meet and greet with Wednesday Adams from 1pm to 3pm and Tarot Reading.