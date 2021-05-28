New beer and music festival coming to Sleaford area (as Inbetweeners star already knows)

Coming this summer to Metheringham ...

MegBeerFest is to be held at the Scout Hut and Playing Field, in High Street, Metheringham, on Saturday, July 24, from 3pm.

It will feature 20 beers, four live bands, and food from local vendors.

The family-friendly event has been organised by a group from Metheringham Squash Club and is thought to be a first for the village.

Will not be attending ... James Buckley, who played Jay in The Inbetweeners.

It was due to be held last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the organisers said the aim was to ‘put something on the calendar’ for the village.

“We are hoping it will be an annual event and will be supported and give people something to look forward to after lockdown,” they said.

Any money made from the festival will go towards local good causes and funding next year’s event.

Organisers paid tribute to the numerous businesses that have sponsored the festival, saying they would not be able to run it without them.

As a side note, visitors to the MegBeerFest Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MegBeerFest) will find a video message from James Buckley, who played Jay in The Inbetweeners.

This message was provided by James through the celebrity shout-out service Cameo.

James was the most prolific performer in the world on Cameo in 2020, the Guardian reported in February, creating 10,000-plus videos.

In a 20-second clip, he says he would have attended the festival if it had not clashed with his first caravan club weekend in over a year, an event made even more pressing by the fact that he has heard Will’s mum will be there.