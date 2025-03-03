New benches mark the start of Hemswell Cliff’s community improvement plans

Residents and supporting businesses came together for the unveiling of new benches and planters in Hemswell Cliff in a bid to ‘Make Hemswell Cliff Glitter’

The benches have been installed by Hemswell Cliff Parish Council with support from local businesses.

The opening of this improved seating space in the heart of the community marks the launch of the parish council’s Community Improvement Proposal – ‘Make Hemswell Cliff Glitter’.

This exciting new plan provides a vision for future projects in the village to meet the needs of the community.

The plan includes working to enhance the ballpark and provide a new outdoor gym and play equipment.

New footpaths and drop kerbs form part of the plan to improve accessibility for all and ensure everyone has access to the new “Community Room” due to open soon in the Broadcast Engineering Museum.

Hemswell Cliff Parish Council has been successful in applying for various grants and securing generous donations from local businesses, recently securing a £20,000 grant from the Lotteries Community Fund.

Graham Prestwood, chair of Hemswell Cliff Parish Council said: “It was wonderful to see residents attend the opening of our new benches and planter.

“This new seating area adds to our open community space and sees the completion of the first phase of our new community improvement plan.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support received from Hemswell Residents Company, Hemswell Antiques Centre, Melton Renewables, Hemswell Court and Caenby Corner Garage.”

West Lindsey District Councillor, Paul Howitt-Cowan, who represents the Hemswell ward was delighted to cut the ribbon for the new benches.

He thanked everyone for their work to-date and provided a warm speech to reflect the hard work that has gone into these improvements by the Parish Council and volunteers.