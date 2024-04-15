New big bin hire service has been launched for West Lindsey residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
For those residents who need to have a major clear out or a big spring clean and cannot feasibly get to the Household Recycling Centre – then this new service could be just for you.
Residents now have the option to hire large, wheeled bins for a period of one week for general waste items. This service is exclusively for householders and is not intended for commercial waste.
Coun Emma Bailey, vice-chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am so pleased to introduce this innovative service, which will help provide residents with a convenient solution for managing excess waste.
“This is really useful if you have too much waste to take to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre but not quite enough to hire a big skip.
“Also, not everyone has access to a car to take their waste to a household waste recycling centre, so many people will welcome this opportunity.
“This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community while promoting responsible waste management practices.”
This service offers two bin sizes, an 1,100 litre bin priced at £60, and a 660-litre bin priced at £50. Residents can select their preferred delivery and collection dates within a 48-hour slot, providing flexibility and convenience.
For information on the large bin hire service, including terms and conditions, can be found at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/bigbinhire.