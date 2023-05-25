New Bishop of Lincoln continues tour of diocese including Skegness and Boston

The new Bishop of Lincoln as the Rt Rev Stephen Conway continues his two-day tour of the diocese today (Thursday) with visits including Skegness and Boston.

The Rt Rev Stephen Conway is the new Bishop of Lincoln.

His new role was announced yesterday morning (Wednesday) at Grimsby Minster, with local civic dignitaries and representative from the Minster.

During his tour of the diocese he will visit parishes, schools, businesses and churches – as is the usual practice for a new Bishop.

Locally he will visit St Matthew’s Church in Skegness and the the multi lingual chapel at Boston Stump this morning.

Sung Eucharist with the blessing of oils and the renewal of vows during Holy Week at Lincoln Cathedral.

At St Matthew’s, it is understood he will see the preparations for Pentecost, the church’s birthday, as well as meeting the Rector, the Rev Richard Holden, and other guests, including Connected Coast Board chair Chris Baron.

In Boston he will meet the curate and verger and possibly visit to the neighbouring food bank.

Bishop Stephen is already a well-known face in parishes across the Diocese of Lincoln, having been appointed Acting Bishop of Lincoln in November 2021, alongside his current role as Bishop of Ely. He remained as Acting Bishop until Easter this year.

He said that he is very much looking forward to the opportunity to continue his ministry in Lincolnshire: “It is a great pleasure and a privilege to be able to support and serve the people of Lincolnshire.

"This vast county known for its wide skies and fertile fields is home to a rich and diverse population.

"I am excited to listen and learn alongside you as I seek to build upon the friendships and partnerships that I have begun to build across the

diocese.

“There are many opportunities ahead of us all and I look forward to working and praying with you as we come together and build strong, resilient faithful communities which flourish in the love of Christ Jesus.”

Stephen Conway grew up in London, before moving to Oxford to study modern history at Keble College. Following this he completed a PGCE becoming a teacher at Glenalmond College in Perth, Scotland. In 1983, Stephen began training for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge and was ordained as a priest at Durham Cathedral in 1987. Following time as a priest at churches in the Diocese of Durham, in 2006 Stephen was announced as Bishop of Ramsbury, a suffragan bishop in the Diocese of Salisbury, and in 2010 he became Bishop of Ely – the post he has held for the 13 years since. Bishop Stephen became one of the Lords Spiritual of the House of Lords in 2014.

Following a wide-ranging consultation across the Diocese of Lincoln and beyond, Stephen accepted the invitation from the King to become Bishop of Lincoln, after interviews by the Crown Nominations Committee.