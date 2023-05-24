Downing Street has today named the new Bishop of Lincoln as the Rt Rev Stephen Conway.

The Rt Rev Stephen Conway is the new Bishop of Lincoln.

The announcement was made this morning at Grimsby Minster, with local civic dignitaries and representative from the Minster.

A two-day whirlwind tour of the diocese visiting parishes, schools, businesses and churches will now take place – as is the usual practice for a new Bishop – including visits to St Matthew’s Church in Skegness and Boston Stump tomorrow (Thursday).

Bishop Stephen is already a well-known face in parishes across the Diocese of Lincoln, having been appointed Acting Bishop of Lincoln in November 2021, alongside his current role as Bishop of Ely. He remained as Acting Bishop until Easter this year.

Sung Eucharist with the blessing of oils and the renewal of vows during Holy Week at Lincoln Cathedral.

He said that he is very much looking forward to the opportunity to continue his ministry in Lincolnshire.

“It is a great pleasure and a privilege to be able to support and serve the people of Lincolnshire.

"This vast county known for its wide skies and fertile fields is home to a rich and diverse population.

"I am excited to listen and learn alongside you as I seek to build upon the friendships and partnerships that I have begun to build across the

diocese.

“There are many opportunities ahead of us all and I look forward to working and praying with you as we come together and build strong, resilient faithful communities which flourish in the love of Christ Jesus.”

The Rt Rev Dr David Court, Bishop of Grimsby and the Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, Bishop of Grantham said, “The fourteen months that we have already worked with Bishop Stephen are a wonderful platform on which to build when he comes to join the diocese as the seventy-third Bishop of Lincoln. We have deeply valued his experience, companionship and warm faith and very much look forward to serving God’s people alongside him.

“All at the Diocese of Lincoln offer our prayers to Ely as they begin their search for a new Bishop.”

Stephen Conway grew up in London, before moving to Oxford to study modern history at Keble College. Following this he completed a PGCE becoming a teacher at Glenalmond College in Perth, Scotland. In 1983, Stephen began training for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge and was ordained as a priest at Durham Cathedral in 1987. Following time as a priest at churches in the Diocese of Durham, in 2006 Stephen was announced as Bishop of Ramsbury, a suffragan bishop in the Diocese of Salisbury, and in 2010 he became Bishop of Ely – the post he has held for the 13 years since. Bishop Stephen became one of the Lords Spiritual of the House of Lords in 2014.

Following a wide-ranging consultation across the Diocese of Lincoln and beyond, Stephen accepted the invitation from the King to become Bishop of Lincoln, after interviews by the Crown Nominations Committee.