​Staff celebrating the official opening of the new store in Marshall’s Yard

Excited customers were welcomed into a new B&M store which has now officially opened its doors to the public in Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop has relocated from its former base at Lord Street into the former 20,764 sq ft Wilko unit, giving the company a larger and better site in the town.

The relocation has created 25 new jobs and follows feedback from regular shoppers that they wanted to see a bigger shop and even more products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme and includes many pictures reflecting the site's previous use as a factory specialising in the production of steam engines and agricultural machinery.

B&M staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from the Feeding Gainsborough to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.

Feeding Gainsborough collects surplus food from local supermarkets, businesses and growers and re-distributes it to those most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food is allocated via established partners within the food union across Gainsborough and surrounding villages for tables and support.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the team at the Feeding Gainsborough who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are delighted that B&M have now officially opened their doors to the public – who can now take full advantage of their great range of products here at Marshall’s Yard.

“This is a major investment for the town, and the expansion into a bigger store has also created new jobs for local people.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 9pm, and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.