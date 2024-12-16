New book by former Horncastle teacher could be ideal last-minute Christmas present

A retired schoolteacher with links to Horncastle has released his sixth novel, which could be an ideal Christmas present for those looking for last-minute inspiration.

Donald McDonald taught all over Lincolnshire, both full-time and part-time, for more than 30 years, including supply work at Banovallum School in Horncastle.

A rugby enthusiast, he also compiled the match reports for Horncastle RFC for several seasons which were published in the ‘Horncastle News’.

But he has always been a prolific author too, and ‘Someone’, published by Brewin Books, is his latest offering, telling the story of a fictional boxing match in New York in 1959 between a black American and an Italian American.

Retired teacher-turned-author Donald McDonald, who has released his latest novel.

“Both men coveted the purse for completely different reasons, and those present would never forget it,” reads the synopsis by Brewin Books.

"The life of each man and their respective families are explored during 15 gruelling rounds.”

Donald, who lives near Sleaford, said: “I have been writing and telling stories all my life. My imagination was fired by Saturday morning cinema in Worthing, west Sussex, and by reading ‘The Dandy’ comic in the 1950s.

"Although I became a schoolmaster, I have had a variety of jobs, including as an advertising copywriter, assistant cinema manager and scaffolder’s mate.

The front and back covers of 'Someone', the sixth novel to be written by Lincolnshire-based author, Donald McDonald.

"My canon of work includes screenplays. stage plays and radio plays. I have even written the definitive sequel to the original film, ‘The Italian Job’, and I hope Columbia Pictures will consider it.”

Donald’s first five novels all garnered five-star reviews on Amazon. They are ‘The Bridge’, ‘For The Glory Of Stevenson, ‘A Village Tale’, ‘9/12 Another Day’ and ‘Dead Submariner’, which is about a U-boat that disappeared in the North Atlantic in 1942 but resurfaced in 1988.

He has a passion for film, sport, books and art and has travelled extensively to Europe and the USA. He says no trip to the States is complete with a trip to famous boxing arena, Madison Square Garden, hence the subject of his latest novel.

Football (he’s a Birmingham City fan) and rugby league (he supports Widnes) are two other sports he enjoys.

‘Someone’ is available direct from Brewin Books for £9.95 and should soon be for sale via Amazon too.