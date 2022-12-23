New book is a fans' history of Boston United, with contributions from Sir Jonathan Van-Tam and scores more

History, they say, is written by the victors, but in a new book about Boston United FC it is written by the fans (including one nationally famous supporter).

Telling the history of Boston United from the fans' perspective.

Tales of a Pilgrim is the work of lifelong Boston United fan Callum Bates.

It brings together accounts shared with Callum, 32, by fellow supporters after he made an appeal online for memories and stories of the club.

He said: “Over the period of six months, roughly 80 fans contributed answers to a variety of questions culminating in over 300 pages!

Callum Bates, of Boston, with his book Tales of a Pilgrim.

"I wanted this book to be a timestamp in the history of our club, as for me keeping these unique personal stories alive for future generations is important. I want people in decades to come to pick up this book and read what their great-grandad's first memories of watching the pilgrims were.”Among those to contribute to the book include former player Chris Cook (who scored for the Pilgrims during their only Wembley appearance to date), ex-general manager John Blackwell, and Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who rose to fame following the outbreak of Covid-19 for his role as deputy chief medical officer (and fondness for metaphors).

"The depth and detail of some of the stories are fantastic, I am delighted with the response I've had from everyone that contributed,” Callum said.

