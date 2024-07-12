Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice is in the constituency this weekend to show residents he’s true to his word and getting stuck in.

Reform UK’s Mr Tice, who won the seat in the General Election held by Conservative Matt Warman for nine years, has a number of meetings with residents and council representatives planned over the next few days and told Lincolnshire World: “I’m not mucking about.”

Today (Friday) his election campaign manager, Ryan Powell, is in Boston seeking suitable office space.

It is understood Mr Tice will also be property hunting at the beginning of next week.

Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice says he has returned to his new constituency to get down to business and he's 'not mucking about'.

As well as the meetings mentioned, during his first visit to the constituency as MP, it is expected he will pop along to an informal ‘getting to know you’ meeting at Irby and Bratoft Vllage Hall tonight (Friday) at 6.30pm and early tomorrow (Saturday) plans a visit to Stickney Car Boot.

During his first week as MP, Mr Tice attended the start of the new Parliament, during which he was required to take an oath to His Majesty the King while holding sacred text.

On national level, earlier in the week Mr Tice moved from the role of Reform UK chairman to become deputy leader, both in the Commons and in the party at large.Lee Anderson MP became the Chief Whip and Zia Yusuf has been appointed Chairman

Nigel Farage MP, the party Leader said: “These appointments are the first step to ensure that Reform UK is fit and ready to take forward its positive message. I have no doubt that we will professionalise the party and change politics for good.”

Mr Tice said: “As part of the rapid growth of Reform, as I enter Parliament, and become Deputy Leader, I am delighted to welcome entrepreneur Zia Yusuf as our Chairman.

“We plan to expand our operation and infrastructure at pace from here, and having someone of Zia’s experience and highly successful track record is fantastic news.”