New breakfast club launched in Bardney for past and present Armed Forces personnel

Martin Hare during his time in the Armed Forces.

Martin Hare was a clerk in the Royal Signals and then an RAF Medical Assistant based at RAF North Luffenham and then RAF Bruggen from 1976 to 1988 – plus six in the Territorial Army.

He is now organising a safe space for both former and current servicemen and women to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

The Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Clubs is a national initiative founded by veteran Dereck Hardman to offer ex-servicemen and women the chance to come together and enjoy a breakfast together and have some chat and banter.

Having set up a successful Breakfast Club in Market Rasen while he was living there, when he moved to Bardney last year, he discovered there was not yet a club here.

Martin said: “I just want to offer a place where servicemen can come and have a breakfast together and have time to reminisce about their lives in the forces or to have a bit of banter, and if they need help, we can help or point them in the right direction.”

And so the first Bardney Breakfast Club will be held at the Old Angel Inn on Saturday morning (October 5) from 9.30am to 11am.

All serving and former Forces personnel are welcome to attend, and must bring a form of military identification or discharge papers with them as proof of service.