New café in Boston offering mental health and wellbeing support

Members of the partnership behind the café and other support services within Boston.

The BEAM Café aims to offer a safe space for anyone in the community who could benefit from a listening ear, peer support, and links to other groups or services, if appropriate.

The new project is a collaboration between the Boston Neighbourhood Team, the Parish of Boston, and St Barnabas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being led by community connector Heidi Freeman, who said: “The BEAM Café will complement existing mental health services which includes other community-based support both in and around the Boston area.

“We feel it’s important to strengthen support within the community and continue to challenge any stigma towards mental health.

“This project is so valuable, and we really hope that we can spread the word as much as possible and get our community on board.”

BEAM is an acronym from Building Engagement Around Mental health.

The café is currently open on a Tuesday from 12-3pm and a Wednesday from 4-8pm, running from St Botolph’s Church, but hopes to offer further sessions, particularly out of hours, from other venues.

Heidi emphasised that for this to happen, the project needs volunteers to help host the café,

“The BEAM café offers non-clinical support, therefore we are looking for volunteers that are passionate about mental health, that are caring, empathetic and non-judgmental or are able to use their lived experience and knowledge of mental health challenges in a safe way to support others,” she said.