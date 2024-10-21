New campaign launched to tackle damp and mould in homes in West Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Finding damp and mould in your home can be a nightmare as well as damaging to your health, so West Lindsey District Council is set to launch a new campaign aimed at raising awareness on how to tackle it.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is aimed at educating both tenants and landlords about their responsibilities and rights. It will also highlight the health risks associated and the importance of taking appropriate action.

This six-month campaign will primarily focus on the private rented sector and housing associations. It comes as damp and mould have become increasingly prominent topics of concern nationally and is a direct response to address issues that were highlighted following the tragic death of two year old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to damp and mould in a property in Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lesley Rollings, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at the council, said: “It is important that we highlight the significant health impacts associated with damp and mould and that our residents understand the urgency of addressing these problems promptly.

New campaign aimed at raising awareness about damp and mould in homes is set to launch

“We hope that by promoting this knowledge, we can help create healthier living conditions for all residents, particularly those in the private rented sector and housing associations, where these issues are most prevalent.”

The campaign will seek to break down the myths surrounding the issues and foster a better understanding among both tenants and landlords.

Emily Bond, project coordinator for the campaign at West Lindsey District Council, said: “By raising awareness and providing accurate information, we hope to empower residents and landlords to take proactive steps in preventing and addressing damp and mould in their properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Education is key – it will improve the situation not just now, but for years to come. People need to know when to act rather than ignoring the problem, thinking it will resolve itself.”

The campaign will provide valuable insights into the differences between rising damp and black mould, as well as offer guidance on how to manage and prevent these issues.