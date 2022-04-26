MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Twenty-five per cent of people in Boston and Skegness who could claim the credits are not doing so, meaning they are missing out on an average £3,300 a year in extra support.

Currently there are around 3,664 in the constituently but a new nationwide government campaign is hoping to increase this.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide this would see 850,000 more people benefit.

Pension Credit is a top up for the most vulnerable pensioners. As well as a cash top up to the State Pension, it is a passport to a host of other

benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers across the country and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners.

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman commented: “It is great news that 3,664 pensioners in Boston and Skegness already claim Pension Credit,

but it is important for everyone else to claim all the help they are entitled to.

“We have launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

“This will ensure that eligible pensioners know what support is available and will help people prepare and save for later life.”

Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman, said: “The good news is the latest figures show take-up is at the highest level since 2010 and around 1.4 million pensioners currently receive it. But there is much more to do to reach those who could claim but don’t.

“That’s why I’ve written to local newspapers across the country, produced leaflets for 11 million pensioners and will be holding a Media Day in June to ensure everybody knows where to get extra help to which they are entitled.”