New campaign urges West Lindsey communities and businesses to help protect our environment

New campaign is urging communities and businesses in West Lindsey to work together to support, protect and enhance our environment.

West Lindsey District Council’s Small Steps – Big Impact campaign aims to encourage and support local people to take some simple, easy steps to improve our environment.

This could be anything from leaving the car at home in favour of using public transport more, cycling or walking more, or doing what you can to recycling more and waste less.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the home it could be switching to a more energy efficient boiler and heating system or insulating your homes to make it more efficient – and in the garden it could mean planting wildflowers and composting.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change member working group

Whatever people decide to do, the council is hoping to share some top tips and advice to get people thinking.

If everyone in West Lindsey commits to doing something, together these changes will help the council work towards its plans to become net zero by 2050.

Making changes to reduce our impact on the environment is a significant challenge not only for us as a council, but for everyone who lives in and enjoys the environment of West Lindsey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urgent actions is needed, but the council know by working together, these challenges can be met head-on and with each small step we move towards making big changes.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change member working group at the council, said: “Science tells us we need to act now and on our own that may feel like one giant leap.

"We believe that together the small steps we all take lead to a contributing big impact and by working together we can make a real difference.

“We know many people across the district are already doing a lot in this area, and we’d like to hear more about what you’ve been doing so that we can spread the word to others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So, to help us all make little changes, we will be sharing some top tips, facts, stories, and ways people of all ages and businesses can get involved to help our environment. “