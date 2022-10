The Pelvic Late Effects service is being launched at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The Pelvic Late Effects service at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) will focus on patients who have had radiotherapy treatment to the pelvic area for bladder, prostate, colorectal or gynaecological cancers.

Cancer treatments have improved greatly in recent years and this means that more patients are surviving their cancer.

However, as people go on to live longer, some people develop side effects from the treatments they have had.

ULHT says the Late Effects service will support people to manage any issues they may have and will provide information and advice.

Jane Hall, a Therapeutic Radiographer with more than 30 years of experience in cancer care, is leading the new service. Jane said: “ It is good news that more people survive cancer and many people do recover and return to their normal life, but for some people it will be more adjusting to a ‘new normal’.

“Many patients I have talked to say they feel guilty about feeling tired or sharing health concerns that affect their quality of life after treatment, as they feel somehow they are being ungrateful. This service will endeavour to support people to live well after their treatment.

"Part of this service will be explaining the symptoms and investigating concerns, so that through sharing and understanding the right help and support can be given.

“I already have more than 10 patients booked in to the clinics, as well as having worked with colleagues throughout the Trust to raise the profile and awareness of the service.”

Professor Ciro Rinaldi, Deputy Medical Director at ULHT, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new service for our recovered patients in Lincolnshire. Cancer treatment is important and so is the recovery and return to being well. All of our teams work to make this possible for our patients and the creation of a new service such as the Late Effects service allows us to give pinpoint focus on specific areas to help improve the lives of our patients. ”