New carnival royalty 'honoured' to take crowns

By Chrissie Redford
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:25 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:16 GMT
Skegness’ new carnival royalty say they are honoured to take the crowns and be part of the resort’s biggest week of the season.

In what almost seemed like destiny, outgoing carnival queen Summer Willets handed her crown to 14-year-old Princess Watkinson.

Due to the pandemic, Summer has held the role for five years since she was nine years old. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve no idea what we’ll do with all the dresses!”

Princess said she is excited to be the new queen: "I used to watch the carnival when I was little and said I’d love to do that.”

Crowning of new Skegness Carnival royalty - outgoing queen Summer Willets, queen, Princess Watkinson, outgoing king Matthew Whitehead, king Daviel White, princess Bonnie Smith, outgoing princess Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis, and prince Cobh King. Photo Barry Robinson.Crowning of new Skegness Carnival royalty - outgoing queen Summer Willets, queen, Princess Watkinson, outgoing king Matthew Whitehead, king Daviel White, princess Bonnie Smith, outgoing princess Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis, and prince Cobh King. Photo Barry Robinson.
Crowning of new Skegness Carnival royalty - outgoing queen Summer Willets, queen, Princess Watkinson, outgoing king Matthew Whitehead, king Daviel White, princess Bonnie Smith, outgoing princess Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis, and prince Cobh King. Photo Barry Robinson.

Outgoing king Mattew Whitehead handed his crown to Daniel White, 13. “It’s an honour to be chosen,” he said. I’m really looking forward to attending the events.”

Cobham King, aged six, became the first carnival prince and seven-year-old Bonny Smith took over as princess from Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis.

