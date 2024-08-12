New carnival royalty 'honoured' to take crowns
In what almost seemed like destiny, outgoing carnival queen Summer Willets handed her crown to 14-year-old Princess Watkinson.
Due to the pandemic, Summer has held the role for five years since she was nine years old. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve no idea what we’ll do with all the dresses!”
Princess said she is excited to be the new queen: "I used to watch the carnival when I was little and said I’d love to do that.”
Outgoing king Mattew Whitehead handed his crown to Daniel White, 13. “It’s an honour to be chosen,” he said. I’m really looking forward to attending the events.”
Cobham King, aged six, became the first carnival prince and seven-year-old Bonny Smith took over as princess from Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis.
