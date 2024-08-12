Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Skegness’ new carnival royalty say they are honoured to take the crowns and be part of the resort’s biggest week of the season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what almost seemed like destiny, outgoing carnival queen Summer Willets handed her crown to 14-year-old Princess Watkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the pandemic, Summer has held the role for five years since she was nine years old. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve no idea what we’ll do with all the dresses!”

Princess said she is excited to be the new queen: "I used to watch the carnival when I was little and said I’d love to do that.”

Crowning of new Skegness Carnival royalty - outgoing queen Summer Willets, queen, Princess Watkinson, outgoing king Matthew Whitehead, king Daviel White, princess Bonnie Smith, outgoing princess Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis, and prince Cobh King. Photo Barry Robinson.

Outgoing king Mattew Whitehead handed his crown to Daniel White, 13. “It’s an honour to be chosen,” he said. I’m really looking forward to attending the events.”

Cobham King, aged six, became the first carnival prince and seven-year-old Bonny Smith took over as princess from Rosie Cawley and Meeka Ellis.