New chairman of West Lindsey District Council ‘honoured’ to take on civic role

A councillor who has served his community for more than two decades has been appointed as the new Chairman of West Lindsey District Council.

Coun Stephen Bunney has taken over from the outgoing chairman, Coun Angela Lawrence, who he thanked for her work in the role over the last civic year and described her as an ‘excellent ambassador for the council’.

He was nominated and voted in at the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Leader of the council, Coun Trevor Young nominated Coun Bunney for the role describing him as a ‘dedicated member of the council’ and someone who has ‘demonstrated great leadership skills’.

New vice chairman, Coun Matthew Boles, and new chairman, Coun Stephen Bunney

Coun Bunney said: “I am honoured to be chairman and I’m very much looking forward to the year ahead.

"I’m grateful for the opportunities the role will give me and I’m looking forward to serving the whole of the West Lindsey community as Chairman.

“The role means I can now look forward to being able to visit the whole of the district, rather than focussing on my own ward as I do as a councillor.

"It will enable me to be able to get out to places that I just don’t get the opportunity to visit.”

The chairman of West Lindsey District Council is an ambassador for the district and attends many events throughout the district, county and in the East Midlands areas.

Cllr Bunney said he is grateful for the support of friends and family and is looking forward to his first engagement as chairman.

He will be supported in his role by Coun Matthew Boles, who was appointed vice chairman, replacing outgoing vice chairman, Coun Roger Patterson.

Coun Boles has served as a district councillor for eight years and was also the former Gainsborough Town Mayor and has also served on Gainsborough Town Council as leader.

He is delighted to be vice chairman of the council and is looking forward to assisting Coun Bunney, who he described as one of the ‘nicest councillors you will meet’.