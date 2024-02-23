New Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police confirmed

Chief Constable Paul Gibson.

Paul Gibson, 50, started his career as a PC in Lincolnshire in 1998 and spent 19 years in the force before leaving to take on the role of Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire Police.

During his time in the county, he worked in most roles and spent six months seconded to the National Transforming Forensics Programme.

He started his career as a bobby on the beat in Grantham before joining CID as a detective in 2000.

He climbed the ranks and was appointed as the force’s temporary Assistant Chief Constable before

departing in 2018 to gain further experience working in the larger force of Derbyshire.

Mr Gibson took on the role as Deputy Chief Constable of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) in January 2021 and served two very successful months supporting Northamptonshire as

temporary chief Constable’ last year.

Mr Gibson, who has born in the county, is married with two daughters. Before joining the force, he

studied genetics at university and gained a doctorate in molecular medicine.

Police and Crime Commissioner selected Mr Gibson as his preferred candidate for the role after an

exhaustive selection and interview process last month.

The appointment was confirmed at a special hearing yesterday (Wednesday) and Mr Gibson will take up his new post in April.

“I am delighted my appointment is now confirmed and would like to thank the Police and Crime Panel for their endorsement. I am really looking forward to working with PCC Marc Jones to continue the important work of keeping this wonderful county safe,” Mr Gibson said.

“To come back to the county where I was born, and to lead the force where I have invested so much of my professional life in policing, fills me with a great sense of pride”.

“After almost two decades serving in Lincolnshire, I know the county and its people very well and I am determined to see Lincolnshire Police build upon its community values and continue to deliver an improved quality of service to the public”.

“I believe very strongly that building trust with residents is paramount for policing to succeed and I look forward to getting out into Lincolnshire’s communities to meet the people I will be honoured to serve.”

“Our officers, staff and volunteers, do a fantastic job in delivering policing services to the county, and I am keen to support them in building our organisation to be the very best it can be”.

PCC Marc Jones said he was “confident” that Mr Gibson will be an “outstanding new Chief Constable and is the perfect man to lead the force forward”:

“His passion for the county, its communities and the force which serves them shines through,” he said.