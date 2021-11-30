New children's play park opens in Hemswell Cliff as part of redevelopment plans

West Lindsey District Council, along with Hemswell Resident Company, have been helping home owners in the Hemswell Cliff estate reinvest part of their service charges back into the area for a number of years , to continue to improve the area for all.

Ward councillor for the area, Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, said: “For me, this redeveloped park space demonstrates two things.

“First, it demonstrates the continued commitment to reinvest in the local area and secondly, it demonstrates the support that the council and local partners continue to give Hemswell Cliff.

Senior community action officer, Shayleen Towns, Coun Paul Howitt-Howan, volunteer Tracy Williams and children from Hemswell Cliff Primary School

"It has been fantastic to hear that local school children have already been making the most of the new play space.”

Angie Waplington, headteacher at Hemswell Cliff Primary School, confirmed that children have already been making the most out of the fun, new facilities on offer.

She said: “As well as the fantastic outdoor play equipment they can use at school, it is wonderful that our children can now access high-quality play equipment out of school hours too. The children love the new equipment, and the park is well used. The park is now a much safer and welcoming space for them to meet up with their friends and have fun."

Volunteers for the Hemswell Resident Company have been working alongside the council to support local residents at Hemswell Cliff via reinvestment, for the past few years.

This project is an example of the types of projects that have been able to come to life as a result of collaborative work between partners.

Tracy Williams, volunteer for the Hemswell Resident Company, said: “I have enjoyed volunteering my time as director to help improve Hemswell Cliff.

“The monies for any improvement has come directly from the 201 homeowners on the estate; this is part of the service charge as we are not adopted by the council.