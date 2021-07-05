The strategy and action plan is the culmination of months of hard work from the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Working Group.

Chairman of the working group, Coun Tracey Coulson said she was delighted that all those who have worked so hard on this strategy, including residents of the district, who responded to surveys and consultations, have seen months of effort acknowledged and approved by West Lindsey District Council.

She said: “Embracing this strategy fully into the fabric of our council will ensure all decisions and policy making has to put our mission to reduce carbon and consideration for our environment at the forefront.

A new climate change strategy has been approved

"We have a solid framework in our Strategy and an Action Plan that is a fluid and working document to guide us and record, monitor and scrutinise our activities.”

The council’s documents are based on a toolkit designed by an organisation called Ashden, with Friends of the Earth. It guides councils, not just across all aspects of council business but also the wider community, and how to help support everyone with the changes.

Coun Coulson said: “We didn’t just look at what might be thought of as the hard end of carbon reduction; we also saw and embraced the co-benefits, that’s the knock on effects of taking certain steps and how that can in turn assist with issues around say fuel poverty, bio-diversity, mental and physical health and well-being.

“The potential for positive improvements to almost all aspects of our lives is huge and I personally am really looking forward to seeing the impact of this Strategy as we start to work through the Action Plan.”

Leader of the council, Coun Owen Bierley, said: “Projects outlined in our action plan will be geared to help us slow down and reverse our contribution to climate degradation.

"Let us all make time to protect our local environment and to grow and create a better local environment.