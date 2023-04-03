Brand new coffee bar, No 17, has opened at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

Coffee lovers were impressed with the plush new venue, at the the former Fatface unit, as they got to sample the tasty food and the full bodied 200 degrees coffee, which was served by the expertly trained baristas.

And for those wanting something a little bit stronger, a hand shaken cocktail from No 17’s extensive cocktail menu could be chosen.

The new coffee bar, which is open seven days a week, provides a range of high-quality food and drink options within a contemporary environment catering for visitors to the centre from breakfast to late evening with a cocktail and wine menu sitting alongside their range of hot drinks.

Michelle Sargeson, David Muscroft and Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall's Yard

As well as a great selection of drinks, No 17 are also serving up tasty plates of food with fresh pastries, cakes and breakfast options on the menu.

Owners of No 17, David Muscroft and Michelle Sargeson, are passionate about good food and coffee and are thrilled with the look of their new coffee bar.

David said: “We’ve been delighted with the response from our customers so far and want to thank everyone for joining us for our opening weekend.

"We’ve spent a great deal of time designing the space and training our staff and hope everyone is as pleased with the finished result as we are.”

Fatface closed their store on December 31, and David and his team took the keys rin January and got to work.

Assistant Centre Manager at Marshall’s Yard, Melissa Cutforth, said: “We are extremely excited to be adding to our food and drink offer here at Marshall’s Yard.

“The new venue looks great, and we know it will be a popular spot for our shoppers to drop by and recharge to break up a busy day shopping.”

The new coffee bar joins a growing offer of food and drink now available at Marshall’s Yard and will further support the towns evening economy, joining Italian restaurant chain Prezzo and Caldero Lounge.

No 17 has created 12 new jobs for the area and the owners are proud to be starting their new venture in Gainsborough, close to where they both live in the Isle of Axholme.