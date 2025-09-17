New college campus in Skegness breaks enrolment record

The new campus is poised to make a significant impact by providing accessible education opportunities.

Skegness College has announced record-breaking enrolment numbers as it enters its first academic year at its new Wainfleet Road campus

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by £14 million funding through the Towns Fund, overseen by Connected Coast, the new campus is poised to make a significant impact by providing accessible education opportunities in critical areas such as construction, hospitality, health and social care, and business.

With planning permission granted by the East Lindsey District Council as part of the Skegness Gateway and construction led by Hobson and Porter, the campus is almost ready to welcome new students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the coming years, the new campus aims to help over 1,000 residents into employment, supporting growth in the local economy and enriching the community.

This year’s enrolment numbers show a positive step to achieving this goal, with a 15% increase above expected student numbers. Uptake of adult courses paints an even brighter picture, with a 125% increase in predicted numbers for adult students.

Morag Moore, Campus Director for Skegness College, said: “We’re delighted to welcome so many students to Skegness College. The funding

through the Towns Fund has allowed us to offer new courses, opportunities, and spaces to our local community. We can’t wait to start teaching our latest cohort at our new campus!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Baron, Chair, Connected Coast, said: “It is fantastic to see the response to the new college already with these record-breaking enrolments.

“The modern new campus that is nearing completion will allow the college to offer more diverse learning opportunities, which will benefit both students and businesses.

"We believe the new college will be a real economic game changer for our area.”

The new campus is set to officially open to students in October 2025. Students can still enrol at the former Heath Road campus throughout September.