Planning permission is being sought to turn a former Methodist Church in Skegness into a community centre with three adjoining apartments

The vacant property – which has “run into disrepair” and “is potentially becoming a location where rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour” – has been on the market since in January 2020, when permission was granted for it to be converted to provide 12 flats along with 12 parking spaces.

However, the prominent site on Roman Bank has remained vacant since then and now new plans have been submitted by Naseer Iqbal, who in 2019 launched a fundraising campaign to build Skegness’ first mosque on the derelict site next door.

As reported, that project ran into problems after an arson attack left the owners having to raise more than £772,110 to demolish the derelict building and rebuild a new mosque, which has never materialised.

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Methodist Church into a community hall with three flats.

Local Muslims have been holding Jumma Prayers in a rented hall in Skegness for about 15 years but the new plans for the former Methodist Church could change all that as they include a Prayer Hall.

The design statemen, submitted on behalf of Mr Iqbal’s, says: “It has been identified by East Lindsey District Council that the former Methodist Chapel is an important historic building in the street scene and its retention is the aim.

“Historically the building has been used for furniture sales, ‘Old Church Home Furnishings’.

"However, more recently the building has fallen into disrepair and is potentially becoming a location where rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour is occurring.

"The proposed design solution looks to work with the existing structure with the only extension being to the rear of the site where partial demolition has taken place.

"The proposal is to create a community facility which includes a ground floor Community Hall, washrooms and associated spaces.

"A new first floor structure will house a large open plan Prayer Hall.

"The rear part of the building will accommodate three two-bedroom self-contained flats each with its own designated parking spaces to the rear of the site.

"The conversion of the former Methodist Chapel will ensure that this important and historic building is maintained in the street scene, positively enhancing the street scene”