New community group for ‘like-minded ladies’ welcomes new members

A recently launched community group for ‘like-minded ladies’ in the Sleaford area has welcomed five new members.

By David Seymour
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 2:35 pm
Pictured (from left) Bev Harrison, Anita Megennis, Pat Mellor, Thelma Smith and Lyn Westwood.

Lioness Ladies Group was formed on July 1. It was set up by members of the Sleaford and District Lioness Club as an independent body following a dispute with Lions Clubs International.

The group said it was ‘delighted’ to welcome the new members.

“They are looking forward to some fundraising activities including a quiz night at the Solo Bar and Restaurant on November 19 and helping at the Christmas Market stall on December 11,” a spokesman said. “Meanwhile they are filling some of the Rotary shoeboxes which go to families in Romania and other countries in Eastern Europe.”

