New community gym opens its doors in Wainfleet today
TNT Community Fitness is officially opened today (Saturday) by Coun Wendy Bowkett – and residents are invited to go along and look for themselves.
Behind the project is Carl (Taz) Smith – and he couldn’t be more excited.
Taz moved to Wainfleet 10 years ago and says he always wondered why there was no gym in the town.
“I’ve always wanted to eventually open a gym as I have a love for fitness and bodybuilding,” he said. “This last 20 years I have prayed that one day I could make it happen.
“We moved to Wainfleet about 10 years ago (after living in Skegness my whole life) and I always wondered why we never had a gym here.
“So, I got myself to a point we’re financially I thought it would be possible and randomly asked a question on social media about 10 weeks ago asking a simple hypothetical question ‘would anyone find a gym opening in Wainfleet beneficial?’.
“Well, the interest and people thinking it would be a great idea was incredible.
“The next day I started looking for a commercial property.
“I found one suitable (although it was litterally a shell ) and applied for it.
“Within a week I had a viewing, applied for it and signed the keys over at the end of November.
“Since then I have worked day and night to get my vision perfect for our opening day.”
The gym Batemans Business Court offers two memberships and a day pass option.
ALL over 18’s are going to be given 24/7 access for £30 per month.
14-17 £18 per month during manned hours.
And £5 day passes during manned hours.
Manned hours are Mon -Fri 9am-7pm.
Sat 10-1pm
Sun closed (obv 24/7 still have access)
Find TNT Community Fitness at 1C Batemans Business Court, Wainfleet, Skegness, PE244SZ
