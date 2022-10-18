New community lottery to raise hundreds for local groups and charities

South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery tickets are now on sale

New South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery tickets are now on sale, with the first weekly draw taking place on Saturday, November 26.

The local lottery has been set up by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership in a bid to raise money for charities and good causes throughout Boston Borough, South Holland and East Lindsey.

Tickets are available to buy online at www.selcplottery.co.uk at a cost £1 each, and winners could scoop up to £25,000. Draws will take place every Saturday at 8pm. The lucky winners will be informed by email and will have the money transferred automatically into their bank account.

Emily Spicer, Assistant Director for Wellbeing and Community Leadership at the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, said: “We’ve established South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery as a way for good causes to raise essential funds. 60% of the money raised will go to good causes. The rest will go towards the prize money, running costs, and VAT. It’s a fantastic way for people to support a good cause of their choice, whilst also getting the chance to win up to £25,000”.

Amongst the good causes that will benefit from the lottery are Alford Hub, Blackfriars Theatre Academy, Boston Lithuanian Community Group, Sibsey Lancaster Memorial Trust, Spalding Cycling Trust and Spalding Good Neighbour Scheme.