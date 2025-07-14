New community wellbeing initiatives to support West Lindsey residents with mental health and neurodiverse conditions

Three new community wellbeing initiatives have been launched in West Lindsey to support individuals living with both mental health and neurodiverse conditions.

These have been made possible thanks to generous funding from Shine Lincs, Lincolnshire County Council Adult Mental Health Services, and Sport England.

More than £16,000 has been set aside for the programmes which includes £2,000 for The Mindset Mentorship Programme, funded by LMHS and Shine Lincolnshire.

This weekly Mindset Café is designed for individuals experiencing moderate anxiety, stress, depressive symptoms, and neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD and Autism.

The café offers a welcoming space for conversation, mindset support, and peer connection, helping participants build resilience and community, with the aim for them to become voluntary community mindset champions. This programme started on July 13.

There is £7,200 for the Mindset Gym for Men, funded by Sport England, which will be launching at the end of August and is a weekly physical activity programme, which invites men to come together, move their bodies, and express themselves in a safe and supportive setting.

The sessions combine fitness with conversation, helping to break down stigma around men’s mental health while encouraging peer-led support and connection.

And £6,900 for the Neuro Gym (Strong & Steady), funded by Sport England, which is also launching at the end of August.

This inclusive weekly class is tailored for individuals living with Parkinson’s, MS, early-onset dementia, or the effects of stroke. The sessions offer a variety of gentle and adaptive activities including: boccia, bowls, curling, seated exercise, and chair yoga, designed to improve balance, coordination, and confidence. Carers and loved ones are warmly invited to join and participate alongside.

Chris Duncan, founder of Chris the Mindset Coach CIC, is pleased to be able to offer these three new programmes for communities in West Lindsey.

He said: “These programmes reflect our mission to support mental wellbeing through movement, conversation, and community.

“We are grateful to Shine Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire Adult Mental Health Services at LCC, and Sport England for believing in our vision and helping us reach those who need it most.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to support these innovative wellbeing programmes, which place people and community connection at their heart.

“Initiatives like these are vital in helping our residents feel empowered, included and supported, especially those living with mental health, neurological, and neurodiverse conditions.

“I’m incredibly proud of the collaboration that’s brought these ideas to life and excited to see the positive impact they’ll have across West Lindsey.”

The sessions will be held at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre, Gainsborough, and more information and details on can be found at the wellbeing hub at the centre.