New consultation on travel and transport in Skegness and Mablethorpe

A consultation is set to start this month aimed at shaping the future of travel and transport around the coastal area over the next 20 years.

Three dates have been set for the public to meet the team behind the new Skegness and Mablethorpe Transport Strategy.

- September 25, Mablethorpe High Street (between Seacroft Road and George Street), 10am to 3pm.

- September 30, Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness, 10am to 7pm..

- October 2, Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness, 10am to 3pm.